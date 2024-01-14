Road conditions remain challenging statewide

Freezing temperatures span across much of the northern part of Oregon, making road conditions challenging.

In the Portland Metro area, ice and strong winds are toppling trees and bringing down powerlines. Widespread power outages mean that many electronic road signs and traffic lights may be out. Treat traffic signals that aren’t working like a four-way stop. Never drive over downed power lines.

The Willamette Valley and central Coast areas are experiencing icy roads and freezing temperatures. Expect long highway closures as crews work to remove hundreds of downed trees, and repair powerlines and network cables.

Temperatures across these areas are not forecast to be above freezing for the next few days. There is a strong possibility we could see more freezing rain on Tuesday.

Warming temperatures in southwest Oregon could lead to flooding. Watch for high water and debris on the roadway, especially on valley and coastal routes. Delays and closures are likely on mountain highways as crews work to remove snow and downed trees.

The safest place to be during winter road conditions is at home. Our crews want to give a heartfelt thank you to every person who decided not to travel this weekend. Staying off the roads gives our crews and emergency responders the space to get where they need to go.

Road and weather conditions can change quickly and make travel difficult or impossible. For the latest state highway information and to see current closures, visit Tripcheck.com. For the latest weather, visit the National Weather Service website.

If you must travel this weekend, be prepared

Safety is our priority – for travelers and our road crews. If you decide to travel, plan extra time for your journey and carry emergency supplies. Delays and closures are happening statewide. Expect to encounter chain restrictions.

Give snowplows and emergency crews extra space to do their work, and never pass a snowplow on the right. Our crews are working hard to clear roads, but their job becomes more difficult when disabled cars and trucks block traffic.

For more winter weather driving tips, see our winter travel news packet.

To see images from this winter event from across Oregon, see our January 2024 Flickr album.