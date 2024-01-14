Pacific Power crews make significant progress in outage restoration

PORTLAND, OR (January 14, 2024) – Pacific Power is responding to widespread outages across our Oregon service area. At the peak on Saturday, more than 40,000 customers were impacted by these outages.

Pacific Power crews worked tirelessly through the night and have made significant progress. As of 3:00 p.m., just over 10,000 customers around the state were without power.

Snow and ice accumulation have resulted in hazardous conditions impacting repair and restoration times.

“Our crews in the field, with help from important support staff, have been working extremely hard in very difficult conditions to restore power to our customers,” said Allen Berreth, vice president of transmission and distribution operations. “We are continuing to assess and repair damage from this storm as quickly as we can safely do so.”

Certain restorations are proving more difficult, based on access, damage and weather impacts. Some customers in Cottage Grove, Lebanon, Lincoln City and Portland may see outages into Tuesday and possibly even Wednesday.

We know that any loss of power is an inconvenience to our customers, especially during cold weather and we thank you for your continued patience. Our crews are working very hard to restore your power.

Visit pacificpower.net/outages for a map showing current restoration estimates.

Pacific Power encourages customers to report outages by calling 1-877-508-5088 or text OUT to 722797. Text STAT to 722797 to check the status of your outage.

To ease the inconvenience of power outages and assist crews in restoring power, Pacific Power suggests the following tips and safety precautions: