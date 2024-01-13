Patrick Mahomes leads Chiefs to 26-7 playoff win over Miami in near-record low temps

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 262 yards and a touchdown, leading the Chiefs to a 26-7 rout of the Dolphins in the fourth-coldest game in NFL history Saturday night. It was so cold that Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a helmet-to-helmet hit. Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco had TDs for the Chiefs, and Harrison Butker was perfect on four field-goal attempts. The Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill had a 53-yard TD catch in his return to Kansas City, but that was just about all the offense for one of the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. Miami still has not won a playoff game Dec. 30, 2000.