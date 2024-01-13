Partygoer becomes viral sensation after getting stuck in an urn

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Connor Padgett has become a viral sensation, but not in a good way.

The Alabama man somehow managed to get the lower half of his body stuck in a decorative urn over the New Year’s holidays — and adding insult to injury, a video of the drunken escapade has amassed over 15 million views on X, formerly Twitter.

The clip shows Padgett shouting a series of expletives in response to fellow drunken partygoers’ ridiculous suggestions for how to free himself.

After smashing the urn — estimated to be worth anywhere from $500 to $3,000 — to pieces, Padgett was finally extricated, sans pants.

Padgett said in a podcast on Monday that he climbed into the vase as part of a “game,” according to the Daily Beast.

“One person had gotten into it, I saw him get out of it beautifully. And then another person, who slightly had a bigger a** than I do, got into it. So I figured, ‘Gosh, if they can get into it and out of it, hell, I figure I can too.’ So my stupid a** got in it,” he said.

Where’s a snake charmer when you need one?