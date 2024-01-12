Survey shows Americans get 113 bad nights of sleep a year

There are only 365 nights in every year, and according to a new survey, the average American wastes 113 of them sleeping badly — or not at all.

This disturbing ratio was found in a poll of 2,000 people that was sponsored by the CBD company Cornbread Hemp.

Respondents say they have a “perfect” night sleep just 132 times a year — and a “good” night sleep 120 nights annually — but three days of each and every week finds them feeling anxious before the Sandman does his thing.

In fact, the poll also noted, stress can keep them up for as long as three hours after they intended to go to bed, with 65% of those polled saying a bad night of sleep is enough to torpedo the day that follows.

Three in five, or 58%, say they stay up worried about their physical health, while 56% say worrying about what they need to do the next day keeps them from catching their Zs.

Instead of counting sheep, 59% say their lack of sleep leads them to stare at their phone; 49% say they eat snacks, and 39% stare at the ceiling instead of sleeping.

