Dog has skills: Shelter dog stages daring escape for him and his furry friends

A clever dog named King is safely back in his cage after escaping his kennel at Arizona’s Lost Our Home Pet Rescue and trying to free other dogs in the process.

King’s moment of freedom was short-lived, but he managed to help himself to some snacks before he tripped off several alarms in the facility, attracting the police.

“The alarm went off. It was like, you know, 12 o’clock, 1 o’clock in the morning, and I immediately looked to see what was going on and couldn’t find anything happening, and then I saw the mess, and I was like, oh my God,” the shelter’s founder, Jodi Polanski, told KSAZ-TV, describing her reaction to watching security camera footage of King’s escape.

“The Tempe Police Department is called to the scene for what can only be described as the cutest arrest ever! This dog had some amazing skills! And one of the coolest police officers ever that went above and beyond the call of duty cleaning up the mess the dog made,” Lost Our Home Pet Rescue wrote on Facebook.