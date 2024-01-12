Car thieves nabbed after trying scam the same dealer twice

Two women accused of using false information to buy a car from a Utah dealership were arrested on Friday, January 5, after trying to execute the same scam a week after pulling off the first one.

The dealership became suspicious a few days after the initial purchase when Laree Nichole Willis, 36, and Gabrielle Marie Baker, 33, failed to make a timely down payment, according to court documents obtained by Gephardt Daily.

The women were placed under arrest after allegedly returning to the same dealership to buy a second vehicle using false names. A search of Willis turned up three small bags with a black, tar-like substance that later field tested as heroin, her arrest documents say.

The women each face a laundry list of charges, including producing or transferring false identification, theft/deception, forgery and making a false credit report.

Willis was also charged for use or possession of drug paraphernalia.