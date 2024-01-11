Wild peacocks terrorizing Houston neighborhood

An unusual predator has been stalking people in the Heathwood section of Houston, Texas.

Heathwood resident Kellie Donoghue tells the Houston Chronicle that peacocks — or, more precisely, peafowl — have been attacking humans, animals and cars, and can cause serious property damage to homes.

Another resident, Fred Collins explains that the peafowl were brought to the area by a restaurant that closed in 2012. Many of the birds left the property, settling in the nearby neighborhoods.

What started out as a small flock of birds grew well into the hundreds by the 2010s, he tells the outlet, and the flock has continued to expand.

Ashley R. Morgan-Olvera, director of research and education for the Texas Invasive Species Institute at Sam Houston State University tells the Chronicle, “If these feral populations continue to be left alone they will further crowd out our native species; relocation or some form of human intervention may need to happen soon.”