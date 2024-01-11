iPhone falls 16,000 feet from Alaska Airlines plane and still works!

A Portland, Oregon, man claims an iPhone he found on the ground belongs to a passenger on that Alaska Airlines flight that was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday after a large section of the plane blew out in mid-air.

Sean Bates shared images of the phone on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, January 7, claiming it was “still in airplane mode with half a battery and open to a baggage claim for #AlaskaAirlines ASA1282.”

“Survived a 16,000 foot drop perfectly intact!” he added.

Stranger still, Barnes claims the National Transportation Safety Board told him it was the second phone from the flight to turn up in that same area, which a spokesperson for the NTSB confirmed to People on Monday. The NTSB also confirmed that the iPhone Bates found and turned over to Alaska Airlines was likely from Flight 1282.