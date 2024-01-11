For 2024, survey says Americans are putting dieting over dating

While getting into better shape and finding that special someone are common New Year’s resolutions, this year, Americans are favoring their diet lives over their dating lives.

That’s according to a new survey that says 34% of Americans are prioritizing their diet vs. the 22% who say their love lives are most important in 2024.

Just 9% say their careers are their priority in the new year.

According to the survey that was commissioned by Godshall’s Quality Meats, 57% say they plan to make more ethical food choices; 56% say they want to plan their meals to be more eco-friendly.

Just 37% say they plan to eat less red meat in the new year, while 63% vow they plan to make at least one healthier swap from their usual diet — say fruits instead of candy, or water instead of soda.

That said, 73% predict cooking for themselves and making those healthy swaps won’t be easy.

For those who are already coupled up, 28% say they plan to get in better shape for their partner — just 19% say they’re doing it just for themselves.