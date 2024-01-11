Couple stages “pop-up” coffee shop wedding, without warning the owner

An Indianapolis coffee house was thrown into chaos when a couple decided to stage a “pop-up” wedding, without warning the owners ahead of time.

“Today while our staff was expecting a normal Sunday, we noticed a downpour of patrons walking in,” the owners of Mansion Society in Hawthorne shared December 31 on Instagram.

Minutes later, the horde, who left gifts, coats and purses scattered about the place, were joined by a full-blown bridal party, a wedding officiant and photographers, who “proceeded to have a wedding ceremony with zero knowledge to us,” the post added.

A couple of days after the initial post, the Mansion Society shared an update, noting that the couple had offered them a “$200 donation” as a form of compensation. They’ve sent the couple an invoice, though the establishment says they are not expecting any sort of compensation because the couple doesn’t “see themselves in the wrong in this situation.”