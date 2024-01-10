Kohler introduces smart toilet seat for a mere $2,149

If you’ve ever looked at your toilet and wished you could pair it to your Alexa, well, dream no more.

For a mere $2,149, Kohler’s PureWash E930 bidet can sync with your digital assistant, and has a host of other amenities like LED lighting, an adjustable temperature down-below blow-drying feature, and more.

As if Alexa and Google Home assistants don’t already know enough about you.

The slim-designed seat also boasts UV light to rid the wand of bacteria once a day, according to Business Insider, which notes the bathroom fixture company plans to unveil its tech-enhanced throne at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show. The PureWash also has a range of water pressures, from a kid-safe spray to high-pressure “boost” mode.