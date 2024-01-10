I’ll take that chicken to go

Go figure — on January 5, which has been dubbed National Bird Day, a murder most fowl occurred in Lee County, Florida.

A semi hauling 20 tons of raw chicken crashed, spilling its load across the roadway, down the shoulder and into a nearby body of water.

The driver, who experienced an unspecified medical episode that led to the crash, suffered “traumatic injuries” and was taken to the hospital for treatment, the Florida Highway Patrol tells WINK.

Responding to the incident on X, formerly Twitter, Florida Highway Patrol reminded folks to “Always keep two hands on the wheel, two eyes on the road and your mind on driving!”