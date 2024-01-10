Catch of the day: Man arrested after naked swim in Bass Pro Shops aquarium

An Alabama man ended up in a hospital for evaluation after deciding to skinny dip in a Bass Pro Shops aquarium.

The unidentified man, 42, had reportedly been acting erratically prior to the incident, driving a car into a pole in the store parking lot, Police Chief Paul Irwin tells Alabama.com

He then got out of the vehicle and stripped naked. A bystander caught him on video doing a cannonball into the pool before standing under a waterfall.

When police officers tried to apprehend him, the suspect left the pool, yelled at the officers, then dove back into the water.

His luck ran out when he tried to exit the water again and hit the floor, knocking himself out.

Cops took advantage of the situation, cuffing him before covering him up and leaving the store.

The man was charged with charged with public lewdness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of reckless endangerment.