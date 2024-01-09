Woman gives tour of apartment with 24-hour access to a shopping mall

It’s a shopaholic’s dream: A Miami, Florida woman discovered her apartment offers her round-the-clock access to a shopping mall, and she recently offered TikTok users a 2 a.m. tour.

The video, posted by @racheldallask over the Christmas holiday, opens with a graphic that reads, “The #1 question I get asked on my videos about living above the mall…Can I go down in the middle of the night?”

“YES!!! I can, and it’s totally empty,” she continues.

Rachel proceeds to show users a “very empty” mall, while Brenda Lee‘s classic “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” plays underneath.

As expected, the video has drawn a number of funny comments from people describing how they would handle living above a shopping mall

“The way I’d be eating my midnight snack in the food court like it was my mansion,” one joked.

“I would just wake up at 7 am when workers starts to appear and tell everybody ‘good morning’ while wearing pijamas [sic] and holding a cup of coffee like I own the place,” added another.