Not wanting to take your Christmas tree down? Don’t, decorators say

This time of year is met, by many, with a depressing chore: de-Christmasing their homes.

However, according to an article in The Wall Street Journal, there is a growing number of people — home decorators included — who are bucking the trend and keeping their beloved Christmas trees up year ’round.

It calls back the lyric from the classic “Christmastime is Here,” which goes, “Oh, that we could always see/Such spirit through the year.”

Portia Gorman is one of those who do: Her Christmas tree stays up throughout the year — but its boughs change with the seasons, with rotating decorations touting Valentine’s Day and beyond, up to and through the following Christmas.



“There’s always something to celebrate,” offers another decorator who’s into the trend, Cynthia Chamble.

Chamble tells the publication she spends about $600 a year keeping her tree changing through the seasons.

Her collection includes themes for summer, with sandal ornaments and plastic fish, to historical figures to commemorate Black History Month.

Michelle Meyer uses her year-’round tree, a 7-foot silver tinsel number, as a way to memorialize her late mother, who always decorated her home for the seasons. “It makes me feel close to her and reminds me that I’m a lot like her,” the Marylander says.

Karol Ward, a therapist in New York City, says those who opt not to put their trees away in January have found a way to preserve the “joy” of the holidays, “express playfulness and boost mood.”

Though before you try using the trend as an excuse to avoid the yearly chore, bear in mind, these tree-keepers are holding onto artificial trees.

You’ll be out of luck with the real McCoy.