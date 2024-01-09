Couple’s dog wolfs down $4,000 in cash

A Pittsburgh couple were left dog-faced when their pup chowed down on an envelope containing $4,000.

Clayton Law tells The Washington Post that he placed an envelope with the money on their kitchen table, only to return 30 minutes later and find that Cecil, the couple’s 7-year-old goldendoodle chewed it to pieces.

Clayton and his wife Carrie were able to recover $3,550 of the cash, but it was a dirty job, to say the least.

The two were able to reassemble $1,500 worth of bills. A couple more $100 bills were recovered when Cecil vomited and the rest when the pooch did his business.

“I never thought I’d be able to say I’ve laundered money, but there is apparently a first time for everything,” Carrie told the newspaper.