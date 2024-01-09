Call it crappy luck: Man sues Dunkin’ over exploding toilet

A Flagler County, Florida, man is suing a Dunkin’ Donuts after a toilet “explosion” allegedly left him injured and filthy.

Paul Kerouac claims in the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, that while using the restroom two years ago, a toilet exploded, leaving him covered in human feces and urine, according to court documents obtained by WKMG.

The suit goes on to claim that when Kerouac asked employees for help cleaning up, they said they were aware of the “problem with the toilet” due to prior incidents.

The suit claims that in addition to suffering “severe and longterm injuries” as a result of the explosion, he requires mental health care and counseling due to the trauma from the event.

Kerouac is suing Dunkin’ for negligence, failing to properly maintain the toilet or warn him ahead of time.

He’s seeking over $50,000 in damages.