This little piggy set his owner’s house on fire

A family is sorting through the ashes of their Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, home after their pot-bellied pig set their house on fire.

The pig’s owner, Margaret Painter, tells ABC News affiliate WTAE that the fire was sparked after she gave him extra hay to keep him warm outside.

“He had a little heat light there in the front … and he must have knocked his hay into the heat lamp and caught the house on fire,” she says.

A few hours before the new year, recalls Painter, she noticed the fire outside her window and called her husband.

Painter’s husband, Tom, tells the outlet, “I opened the door and it flashed into the house. I tried to put it out, and then the windows started exploding.”

The Painters and their children escaped, along with three of their five cats. The other two perished in the fire.

As for the pig — named Albert — he was injured, but survived. He’s being transported to Ohio State University Veterinary Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation and burns.

The Painters have set up a GoFundMe page to help in their recovery.