The Mediterranean diet again ranked overall best for 2024

If you’re looking to drop some weight in this new year, U.S. News & World Report says following the Mediterranean diet would be a smart way to go.

That’s because for the seventh year straight, the diet, which shuns processed food for fresh food and mimics what long-lived people eat in Europe, was named the Best Overall Diet.

According to the annual rankings, done in conjunction with input from The Harris Poll and medical professionals, the Mediterranean diet also led in US News‘ other diet categories, including Easiest to Follow, Best Diets for Heart Health, Best Diets for Diabetes and more.

Breaking down other diets further, the Keto diet, which features high protein, very low-carb eating, ranked as the Best Fast Weight Loss Diet, but #25 overall; Weight Watchers topped the list for Best Weight Loss Diet and ranked #6 overall.

See the full listing here, and see what may work best for you.