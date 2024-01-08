Man attempts to launch firework from his mouth. Surprise, it doesn’t go well

There are many different New Year’s Eve traditions, but this is one that hopefully won’t be catching on.

A man in England, identified only as Rhys, rang in the New Year by attempting to launch a firework from his mouth.

A video of the ridiculous stunt, obtained by The Sun, shows Rhys putting the rocket in his mouth, while his friends cheer in the background.

The clip ends with him getting hit in the face by a spray of sparks, before tossing it on the ground.

According to the outlet, Rhys shared the now viral video to social media on New Year’s Day, captioned, “Happy New Year everyone! Just tried to shoot a firework out me mouth, must be a dud.”