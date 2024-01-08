Driver blames Christmas cookie for car accident

We all know drinking and driving don’t mix, but who knew eating Christmas cookies and driving could be dangerous as well.

Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania police claim a woman was driving on Route 30 in Hempfield Township when her car drifted off the road and struck a guide rail, according to a report obtained by WPXI.

Cops say the driver’s explanation for the accident was that she was busy eating a Christmas cookie.

No one was hurt in the crash, but the impact caused one of the car’s tires to go flat.

As they say, “That’s the way the cookie crumbles,” and in this case, a fender as well.