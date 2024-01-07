Woman slaps Hershey’s with $5M lawsuit over faceless Reese’s Halloween pumpkins

A Florida woman has filed a $5 million class action lawsuit against The Hershey Company for alleged “misleading” packaging on several of its Reese’s Peanut Butter products.

Cynthia Kelly of Tampa Bay claims she and other consumers purchased the products believing they had “explicit carved out artistic designs,” but she found “no such carvings in the actual products,” according to a copy of the lawsuit obtained by WFLA.

The wrappers showed images of a “cute looking carving” of a jack-o’-lantern on the package, but the pumpkin-shaped chocolate inside had no face on it. The same went for Reese’s White Ghost chocolate, which had eyes and a mouth on the packaging, but not on the actual candy.

“Hershey’s labels for the Products are materially misleading and numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures on the Products’ packaging,” the complaint alleges.