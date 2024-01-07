Just in time for Valentine’s Day: Candy hearts with mixed messages and blurry text

Relationships aren’t always that clear cut, particularly around Valentine’s Day, and that seems to be the gist behind the candy brand Sweethearts’ latest invention: candy hearts just for those kind-of couplings the kids call “situationships.”

Instead of tried-and-true tiny Valentine’s Day heart phrases like “Be Mine” and “Kiss Me,” the Situationships hearts have deliberately messy messages.

In fact, you can barely read the print on some of them — because sometimes it’s tough to get a read on your kinda-sorta FWB this time of year.

The box advertises “messages as blurry as your relationship,” and the company — which officially releases the candy next week — calls the treats “sweet, muddled nothings and literal mixed messages to capture what singles are dealing with.”