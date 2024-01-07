Bride orders fiancé’s best man to cut his mullet before wedding

A bride-to-be is not happy with the mullet her husband’s best man has been sporting lately, and she’s ordering him to shave it off.

“I am the best man for my friend’s wedding in a few months time. I’m looking forward to it, have prepared a speech and am keen to attend even though it is several thousand miles away,” the best man wrote in a Reddit post on Tuesday.

He goes on to explain that he “recently had a haircut in a mullet style,” which he’d wanted “for a while,” but “The bride has messaged me saying that I should make sure it’s gone for the wedding.”

He concludes the post by writing, “I’m quite a fan of this hairstyle and want to keep it. I’m aware it’s her wedding but it’s my hair. I’m of the belief that you can’t demand how people are to present themselves at a wedding.”

Respondents seem to take the bride’s side on the issue, while some concede that whether right or wrong, he should just let it go. Still another commenter suggests he get the groom involved as a mediator.

It’s a hairy situation to say the least.