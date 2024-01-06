Texans wrap up playoff spot with 23-19 victory over Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans wrapped up a playoff spot with a 23-19 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, with Devin Singletary scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run with 6:20 left. The Texans (10-7) are going to the postseason for the first time since 2019. They won seven of their final 10 games and still could win the AFC South if Jacksonville loses at Tennessee on Sunday. Indianapolis (9-8) was eliminated from the playoff chase with its third loss in five weeks. Stroud was 20 of 26 with 264 yards and two touchdowns, and Nico Collins had nine catches for 195 yards and a score. Jonathan ran for 188 yards and a TD for the Colts.