Good Lord! Pastor accused of trying to put wife’s co-worker’s head in deep fryer

A North Carolina pastor is facing assault charges for allegedly trying to dip his wife’s co-worker’s head into a McDonald’s deep fryer.

A High Point Police Department report, obtained by People, alleges that 57-year-old Dwayne Wayden committed the alleged assault after his wife Latoya Gladney, a manager in training at the McDonald’s, called him to complain about a co-worker “disrespecting” her during her shift.

The report claims Wayden also punched the co-worker — Theodore Naquan Garlington, 34 — “several times on the face, and did not stop until several employees pulled the offender off of the victim.”

Police were able to view the confrontation on the restaurant’s security cameras and Wayden was reportedly arrested without incident.