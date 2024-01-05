Going vegan in the new year? Experts say not so fast

If you’re looking to change your diet for 2024, perhaps you’ve been thinking of avoiding meat.

However, according to researchers from Poland’s Poznań University of Medical Sciences, when it comes to fast food, plant-based options aren’t as good for you as you might think.

According to their study, which was published in the journal Nutrition, the scientists analyzed 1,868 meals from 50 fast food chains across five countries. They found that the vegan options contain less protein and had more carbs and sugar than the meaty meals, the Daily Mail quotes the study.

And even if you’re going by calories alone, the vegan fast-food meals lose as a so-called healthier option, the study says.

Lead author Mikołaj Kamiński was quoted by the publication as saying, “This really emphasizes the importance of making informed food choices, especially when it comes to consuming fast food – even more so if you suffer from a metabolic disorder like type 2 diabetes.”

He adds, “It exposes the illusion that plant-based alternatives of popular fast-food dishes are automatically a healthier choice.”