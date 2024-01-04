Woman finds $110K winning lottery ticket while cleaning her house

A Magdeburg, Germany woman picked up a tidy $110,000 after finding a two-year-old lottery ticket while cleaning up her house for Christmas.

The unidentified woman tells Der Spiegel magazine she’d bought the lucky ticket back in 2021, put it in a desk drawer and forgot about it.

It turns out the woman is actually in good company when it comes to buying lottery tickets, but not cashing in on them for a long time. Saxony-Anhalt officials tell the outlet there are still $660,000 worth of tickets from 2021 that have yet to be claimed. They have until the end of the year to claim them. This one, however, is the only six-figure prize that went so long before being claimed.