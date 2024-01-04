New year, new life: Three babies born at Boston hospitals at midnight on New Year’s Day

The honor of being the first Boston-born baby of 2024 goes to not one, not two, but three little girls all born at midnight at two area hospitals.

Selena, born at Brigham and Women’s Hospital to mom Margarita and dad Roberto of Dorchester, wasn’t supposed to arrive for another couple of weeks, but just couldn’t wait to ring in the New Year, Roberto tells ABC News affiliate WCVB.

Meanwhile, over at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Eileen and Andrew DeRoma of Canton welcomed their third child, Emily Margaret, while baby Ophelia was born to Min Li and Huaien Wang of Quincy.

The city’s big hospitals tell the outlet they keep in contact at the start of each new year to determine which has the honor of welcoming the first babies of 2024.