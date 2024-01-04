Need a midday nap? Majority of Americans admit to experiencing an “afternoon slump”

No matter how much sleep we may get, it seems inevitable that there will be a point in the day where our energy drains. A new survey finds that for a majority of folks, it happens at the same time each day.

Talker reports that a new survey of 2,000 adults finds that 74% of people say they experience an “afternoon slump,” with most saying it happens at 3 p.m. and lasts about 29 minutes. Overall, 49% of those polled say they’re likely to experience that slump on a specific day of the week, with Tuesday being the most common day for it to happen.

So, what is causing everyone to lose their energy and motivation midday? Well, the most common cause is a lack of caffeine (56%), followed by boredom (53%), lack of energy (53%), lack of food (51%) and lack of sleep (41%). Other causes include the season (37%), sitting for too long (23%) and lack of breaks (20%).

Luckily, a lot of people have found ways to remedy their slump: 58% say that taking a walk helps snap them out of it. Other ways to battle it include eating a meal (55%), exercising (49%), taking a nap (47%) and having a snack (45%).