Christmas miracle: Missing pigeon finds its way home after 15 months

A pet pigeon, missing for nearly a year-and-a-half, was reunited with its owner in Florida over the Christmas holiday.

The pigeon, which turned up at a hair and skin salon in Cape Coral, was acting strangely, salon worker Tammy Pangburn tells WSVN-TV. She managed to scoop up the bird and discovered a phone number on its foot.

Elizabeth Merriken, a client of the salon, says she dialed the number and sure enough, the person on the other end confirmed the bird was lost after Hurricane Ian back in 2022.

Pangburn calls the sweet reunion, which salon staff caught on video, “our little Christmas miracle.”