Rod-wielding naked man no match for shovel-wielding senior

A 72-year-old woman in Vancouver, British Columbia, fended off a naked intruder who allegedly entered her house carrying a pointed metal rod.

The Vancouver Police Department tells CityNews the man was swinging the rod at the woman throughout the encounter, but the woman grabbed a nearby shovel, “chased him out of the house and cornered him until officers arrived.”

Neighbors heard the commotion and called 911. Police arrived on the scene, arrested the suspect and took him to jail.

Constable Tania Visintin says the police urge people to call 911 rather than engage with potentially violent criminals, but tells the outlet that in this case “she was probably thinking she needed to fight for her life. Kudos to her, it was pretty bad*** of her, I would say.”

Visintin says police are still trying to figure out a motive, but given the circumstances, she believes mental health played a role.