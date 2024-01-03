Novelty dog poop bag dispenser’s a real bomb … or is it the reverse?

Students and teachers at Patton Middle School in McMinnville, Oregon, had quite the scare on Monday when what appeared to be a hand grenade turned out to be a dispenser for dog cleanup bags.

Cops secured the area and the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was contacted, the McMinnville Police Department reported on Facebook.

Thanks to closeup photos of the suspected grenade taken with the police department drone, “the item was determined to be a dog waste bag dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade,” according to the McMinnville Police Department. “The item was removed from school property and school activities returned to normal.”

Nobody was harmed in the incident, though we can say the novelty item blew up in the owner’s face.