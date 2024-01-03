Grandma dishes out Christmas dinner, family forks over the bucks

Christmas dinner at Caroline Duddridge‘s house in Cardiff, Wales, has become a family tradition. But for the past seven years it’s come with a price.

The 63-year-old Duddridge does all the cooking, but expects her kids (aged 24 through 37) and grandkids to pay up if they want to join in the festivities, she tells Metro.

Last year, Duddridge charged her two sons 15 pounds, or $18.60, and her three daughters — who were only working part time — 10 pounds, or $12.40. That last figure has been upped by 2 pounds, or $2.48, due to accusations she was being sexist.

Her four grandchildren over the age of 5 kicked in 5 pounds, or $6.20 each; she asked the parents to cough up 2.50 pounds, or $3.10, for the two kids under 5.

She insists it’s a bargain considering the price of a meal these days.

Besides, Duddridge says, it teaches the kids an “important lesson” about money and how to be considerate.

The policy has drawn cheers and jeers from people — some call her a “bit of a scrooge,” while others applaud her.

The million-dollar question: Does she bill Santa for the milk and cookies?