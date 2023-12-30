Visitors can book same-day online reservations statewide starting in 2024

SALEM, Ore— Visitors hoping to camp last minute will soon have the chance to view and book same-day campsite openings online statewide starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Previously, most sites required booking 24 hours or more in advance of arrival when reserving online. Same-day online reservations started as a pilot project at two coastal parks and expanded last summer to all 17 coastal state park campgrounds.
“Same-day reservations at the coast gave those traveling the peace of mind that there was a place ready for them when they arrived,” said Coastal Region Director Dennis Comfort.
When the program expands statewide, it will include a total of 40 park campgrounds across Oregon. Some parks switch tent and RV campsites to first-come-first served during the winter and those sites will start offering same-day online reservations in the spring. Visitors can check park webpages for seasonal information on specific parks at https://stateparks.oregon.gov/
Eleven campgrounds will remain first-come-first served year-round: Jackson F. Kimball, Goose Lake, Bates, Cascara, Catherine Creek, Hilgard Junction, Jasper Point (except for the cabin), Minam, Red Bridge, Smith Rock and Ukiah-Dale.
The goal of same-day online reservations is to offer campers the flexibility to travel last minute when sites are available while giving them the security of knowing they have a site when they arrive. Same-day online reservations also have the potential to give park staff more time to offer interpretive opportunities, improve park facilities and increase time interacting with visitors.
“The transition to same-day reservations at Nehalem Bay State Park was nearly seamless and has been generally well received by guests,” said Park Manager Ben Cox.
Starting Jan. 1, 2024:
- Tent and RV campers can make a same-day online reservation up until 11:59 p.m. on the day they arrive by visiting https://oregonstateparks.reserveamerica.com. Yurt and cabin reservations must be made before 6 p.m. the day of arrival due to the staffing required to assist with keys or codes.
- All visitors can make reservations by calling (800) 452-5687 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Visitors can also make same-day online reservations at parks statewide using mobile devices where they have cell reception or where Oregon State Parks’ free, limited Wi-Fi is available. Wi-Fi is provided at most parks for reservations only and is not guaranteed to be available 24/7. Signs at the park have login information. Since internet connectivity varies by park, it’s best to reserve campsites before arrival.
- Visitors can still pay with cash or checks at the park by finding a ranger or following posted instructions, which could include using self-registration envelopes only if instructed to do so. Ranger availability is limited depending on time and location.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will waive the $8 reservation fee for all same-day reservations.
If you have any questions about the new option, please contact the information center at park.info@oregon.gov. For more information about the option, please visit our online FAQs.