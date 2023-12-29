Free First Day Hikes planned for Cottonwood Canyon State Park and Deschutes State Recreation Area Jan. 1, 2024

Wasco, Ore. – The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks for free guided First Day Hikes in state parks on New Year’s Day, Monday, Jan. 1.

Visitors have two hikes to choose from in the Biggs and Wasco areas. If you have questions about access or to request any reasonable accommodations needed for your participation in either hike, please contact Deschutes River Park Ranger Ian Bechtel, 541-705-0365 or Cottonwood Canyon Park Asa Miller, 541-394-0002. Requests must be submitted at least three days prior to January 1.

Information about the hike hosted at Cottonwood Canyon State Park:

Join us for a 3-mile, out-and-back hike on the Pinnacles Trail. The trail follows the John Day River canyon through stunning geologic formations in a natural desert landscape. Look closely for mule deer, red tailed hawk, and our resident herd of California bighorn sheep.

This hike is on flat, packed dirt and gravel terrain. Expect some narrow and sloping trail sections. Strollers are not recommended.

The hike starts at 10 a.m. and begins at the Experience Center. The Experience Center will be open for those not joining the hike.

Friendly dogs on a six-foot leash are welcome.

Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy hiking boots and gloves, and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing. Expect cold weather conditions.

For more information, call 541-394-0002.

Information about the hike hosted at Deschutes River State Recreation Area:

The 5-mile hike will loop from the Deschutes River Trail onto the Ferry Springs Trail to climb along an old wagon road to the highest point in the park with magnificent views of the Deschutes River Scenic Waterway. The hike will continue down into the canyon and onto the Blackberry Trail for the final leg along the river’s edge back to the campground.

Registration required

This hike is considered strenuous and includes minor water crossings and large elevation gains and loss. The path is narrow in areas and may require small periods of rock scrambling. Suggested minimum age is 15 but depends on ability.

The hike starts at 9 a.m. and begins at the Oregon Trail Kiosk. Hike details may change depending on weather and trail conditions.

Dogs are not recommended.

Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy hiking boots, and bring water and snacks, as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.

For more information, call 541-739-2322.

The $5 day-use parking fee is waived that day for all state parks that require a parking permit and are open.

Share photos of First Day Hikes via social media by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes.

First Day Hikes is a national initiative to welcome the coming year in the outdoors, promote exercise and encourage connecting with nature. The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department has participated since 2012.

