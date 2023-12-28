Noah, Olivia top baby names in 2023

With the year drawing to an end, the website Baby Center has crunched the numbers and found the most popular baby names of the year.

For boys, Noah overtook longtime champ Liam, which moved to #2 after five consecutive years on the top. Third place went to Oliver for the third straight year.

For girls, the top three were a repeat of last year’s: Olivia, Emma and Amelia.

Ezra and Luca ranked higher than usual, the site’s experts say, ending up at spots nine and 10, respectively. “Ezra’s upward trajectory is especially noteworthy, since it moved from number 12 last year to number nine, and it’s now in the top 10 for the first time ever,” the website notes.

For girls, Charlotte jumped from ninth place last year to fifth place for 2023.

Other surprises included a marathon of “M” names: Milan and Mavis jumped 228 slots; McKinley (up 242 positions), Mallory (217) and Miley (jumping 501 spots) were particularly popular in 2023.

Another trend was girls names that end in an A, with nine of the top 10 female names closing with an A, like Sophia (#4) and Mia (#8).

At spot #100, there’s Neevah — which is “heaven” spelled backward.