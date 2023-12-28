Bride’s warning: When walking your daughter down the aisle, wear suspenders

Attention all you brides in waiting — Sarah Grundman-Connors has an important message to help you avoid the embarrassing moment she experienced at her wedding.

“Make sure whoever is walking you down the aisle is wearing suspenders for this one reason,” Grundman-Connors, 36, says over footage from her wedding, shared on TikTok.

The clip shows her father walking her down the aisle; about halfway to the altar, his pants fall down.

The [literally] blushing bride tells People that her father rented a suit for the wedding, but prior to the ceremony had lost some weight.

She goes on to say that a stunned silence fell over the room, followed by “laughter and applause.”

Sarah says the cringe-worthy moment is funny in retrospect and one of the best memories from her wedding day.

“Life is too short and I really wanted my wedding day to be laid back and really fun,” she says. “I think that was one of the best ways it could have started to keep that theme going.”