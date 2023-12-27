Yo, ho, ho and bag of ‘shrooms

Florida police have seen just about everything, but they were still left shaking their heads after a search for someone who had been banging on a resident’s door led them to an Alabama man sitting in his car with a parrot on his shoulder.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies say the suspect, 23-year-old Timothy Brandon Bowers, had several weapons near him and was asked to get out of the car, according to WTVT.

Police had to use a Taser on Bowers, who was “non-compliant and combative.” He then fessed up that there was nothing wrong with him, he was just “high on mushrooms.”

A further inspection of Bowers’ car turned up several illegal items.

The parrot was taken to Washington County Animal Control, while Bowers was taken to an area hospital for evaluation, then to jail.

He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing.