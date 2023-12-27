We shoot you not: Man accidentally shot during training session

A man is in the hospital after being shot during a training scenario in Timberville, Virginia.

Virginia State Police tell WHSV that while responding to a report of a shooting, they found the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe two men were involved in a training scenario when one man fired at the other with what he believed to be a training pistol. In reality it was a real, loaded handgun.

No charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.