Survey says 65% of Americans return their holiday gifts

Maybe it didn’t fit. Maybe it’s not your color, or maybe you just straight up don’t like it. Whatever the reason, 65% of Americans say they’ve returned a gift they got over the holiday season, according to a survey from RetailMeNot.

The savings site says this year, 60% of consumers are turning lemons into lemonade, not only returning what they don’t like, but parlaying those returns into shopping for New Year’s sales.

Sixty-eight percent of those polled have their eyes on January clearance sales this year, according to the site, spending an average of $251.

Forty-two percent of those polled are looking for clothing, shoes, and accessories; 30% want home decor, and 22% are shopping for electronics.

54% are planning on using the gift cards they got over the holidays to help pay; in fact, 65% say they use gift cards to defray the cost on bigger purchases they plan to make.

That said, 44% say that when they redeeming gift cards, they spend their own money too, to the tune of $84 on average. The same goes for returning an unwanted gift: Just 36% say they pocket the money. Fifty-four percent say they often buy other stuff when making a return.

The site helpfully lists detailed return policies from retailers, from Amazon to Nordstrom, and nearly every major retailer in between.

