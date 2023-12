Alert the media! Siska, one of the newest members of the Denver Zoo’s Sumatran orangutan family, arrived in August — and Jaya isn’t the dad.

The big announcement came from none other than tabloid talk show host Maury Povich.

“When it comes to the orangutan, 4-month-old Siska, Berani … you ARE the father!” Maury said in a video posted by the Denver Zoo on X, formerly Twitter, Tuesday, December 19.

We hear Jaya has a reputation as a real swinger, so he probably went bananas over the news.