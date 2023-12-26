Tourists, angry bison … you can guess the rest

A group of tourists at Yellowstone National Park left with a one-of-a-kind souvenir — a huge hole in the hood of their car.

A passenger in the car, which was stopped behind traffic as a herd of bison were crossing the road, recorded a video of a large bull going on the attack.

The video was shared on the TouronsOfYellowstone Instagram account, along with the caption, “Just a reminder to make sure you have good [car emoji] insurance coverage before going into Yellowstone.”

The National Park Service offers these three safety tips when viewing wildlife:

– Give bison space when they are near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot or in a developed area. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

– Approaching bison threatens them and they may respond by bluff charging, head bobbing, pawing, bellowing or snorting. These are warning signs that you are too close and that a charge is imminent.

– Do not stand your ground. Immediately walk or run away from the animal. Spray bear spray as you are moving away if the animal follows you.