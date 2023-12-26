The case of the getaway car that got away

Two wrongs don’t make a right, but sometimes they can be downright funny.

Case in point: the three robbers who knocked off a check cashing service in Commerce City, Colorado, and hightailed it out of the place, only to find another crook had made off with their getaway car.

“In an unexpected and ironic twist… as the trio was robbing the business…a fourth criminal stole their getaway vehicle… which may have already been stolen,” the Commerce City Police Department wrote on Facebook.

As expected, the post elicited a number of amusing responses, to which the CCPD replied, “We can’t make this stuff up.”