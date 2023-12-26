Fatal Crash – Interstate 82 – Umatilla County

On Sunday, December 24, 2023, at approximately 6:37 a.m., the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 82 near milepost 1 in Umatilla County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a Chevy Traverse, operated by Jose Angel Alonso (32) of San Diego, CA, was driving westbound when it hit the barrier on the bridge. The Chevy then crossed the highway into the dirt median where it rolled and a minor passenger was ejected.

The ejected minor passenger was declared deceased on scene. Two other minor passengers were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The operator of the Chevy, (Alonso) was checked by EMS and remained at the scene during the investigation.

The highway was impacted for approximately three hours, during the on-scene investigation.

OSP was assisted by Umatilla Police Department, Umatilla Fire, and Oregon Department of Transportation.