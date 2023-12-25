Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens past the 49ers 33-19 in a showdown of the top 2 teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Lamar Jackson threw two touchdown passes in a span of 18 seconds in the third quarter and the Baltimore Ravens intercepted Brock Purdy four times in a 33-19 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Jackson and the Ravens turned a highly anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the NFL into a lopsided win thanks to strong performances on both sides of the ball. Kyle Hamilton and the defense set the tone early by intercepting Purdy on three of the first four drives of the game for the 49ers before Jackson started to take the game over.