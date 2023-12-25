Eagles end 3-game skid, keep NFC East title hopes alive with 33-25 win over Giants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts scored on the “tush push” that gave him the NFL record for most rushing scores by a quarterback in a season, threw for a touchdown, and the Philadelphia Eagles kept their chance at the NFC East title alive with a 33-25 win over the New York Giants on Monday night. The Eagles snapped a three-game losing streak. The losses to San Francisco, Dallas and Seattle essentially ended Philadelphia’s bid for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The Eagles need to win their final two games against Arizona and a rematch against the Giants to clinch the NFC East.