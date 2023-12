A Memphis woman is under arrest after allegedly shooting her friend in the chest while joke fighting.

A witness tells police that the victim and the suspect, Tiosha Rogers, were joking about fighting each other when Rogers, unaware the gun was loaded, shot the victim once in the chest, according to WMC-TV.

Rogers was arrested and now faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

There’s no further word on the condition of the victim, who was not fatally wounded in the attack.