What to get for the person who has everything? Gift-getters for billionaires sound off

While the average American will spend around $1,600 bucks this season putting gifts around the tree, according to a new survey, what will the super-rich be spending?

Obviously, whatever they want.

Business Insider spoke with Nicole Pollard, the founder of luxury styling firm Lalaluxe, who is tasked with getting something for the person who has everything.

She recalled that on short notice last year, she was charged with getting a client’s loved one a Himalayan Birkin with diamond hardware. For the normies, that’s a crocodile-skinned bag from the super-pricey Hermès brand, bejeweled with diamonds, that costs $750,000.

Thanks to her contacts, she secured the bag — and a private plane with a security detail escort — to deliver it for Christmas morning.

Oh, and Pollard charges $600 an hour.

Elisabeth Brown, another one of these luxe buyers, explains of her clientele, which includes “billionaires and centimillionaires” — the latter with $100 million or more, “There’s not really a budget — they just want what they want and would like to make it happen.”

To that end, balsamic vinegar flown in from Italy. Or for the wine lover, an entire French vineyard, “complete with a mansion where Napoleon once stayed, plus its own honey and olive oil production facilities,” according to the publication.

One client gifted his daughter with a million dollars’ worth of private plane charter time, “after she got used to flying private during the pandemic.”

But money can’t buy happiness, right?